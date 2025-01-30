Who is the narrator voice actor in Civilization VII? If that voice sounds familiar, then there is good reason.

The seventh installment of one of the greatest strategy series of all time is on the way as Civilization VII prepares to explore our hearts and lay siege to our free time. One thing that has already caused some questions from fans is the familiar voice of the narrator. If you have been scratching your head trying to figure out who it is, look no further than your television for the answer, as once again, a figure from the world of nerdy entertainment has stepped up to take on the role.

Who voices the narrator in Civilization VII?

Source: HBO

The narrator in Civilization VII is voiced by Gwendoline Christie, who millions of people all over the planet will know as Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones. The long-running strategy series has brought on the fan-favorite actress to help guide us through the tides of history.

Christie started acting in 2007, getting her big break in the cultural phenomenon that was Game of Thrones in 2012, where she played the scrappy sword fighter and ever-honorable Brienne of Tarth. She has also played Captain Phasma in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi and appeared in Netflix shows like Wednesday and The Sandman.

Christie joins many great talents who have acted as the narrator in previous Civilization games, including another Game of Thrones alumni. Sean Bean took on the role in Civilization 6, while William Morgan Sheppard voiced the narrator in Civilization 5. Of course, fans of nerdy things everywhere will likely know that Star Trek great Leonard Nimoy took on the role in Civilization 4.

For all your Civ 7-related news and questions, be sure to check out our Civilization 7 page.