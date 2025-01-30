New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to Apple's (AAPL) Q1 2025 earnings call here

Tune in to hear Apple executives discuss the results of the company's latest financial quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

This afternoon, Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year. It will then host an earnings call to further discuss those results and field questions from investors. You can listen to Apple’s Q1 2025 earnings call here.

Listen to Apple’s (AAPL) Q1 2025 earnings call

Apple’s Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also view it on Apple’s investor relations website.

That’s how you can watch Apple’s Q1 2025 earnings call. Come back to Shacknews for all of the Apple news out of today’s financial report.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

