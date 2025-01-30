Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase set for June 6 Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Summer Game Fest will return to Los Angeles this June.

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has been the de facto replacement for E3 since it first began in 2020. The summer showcase has continued to grow over the years, and will indeed return for sixth year. Summer Game Fest 2025 has been dated for June 6, 2025.

Geoff Keighley announced the date for this year’s Summer Game Fest in a post on X. The showcase will go down on Friday, June 6, at the YouTube theater in Los Angeles, California. Keighley has yet to announce his partners, but we can expect the show to bring new announcements and updates from various studios around the industry.



Source: Geoff Keighley

It’s also been confirmed that SGF Play Days will follow the showcase. This in-person event allows press and influencers to go hands-on with upcoming games that were shown at Summer Game Fest.

We’re less than five months away from Summer Game Fest 2025. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates as one of gaming’s largest annual events draws near.