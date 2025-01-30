New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase set for June 6

Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Summer Game Fest will return to Los Angeles this June.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Geoff Keighley
1

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has been the de facto replacement for E3 since it first began in 2020. The summer showcase has continued to grow over the years, and will indeed return for sixth year. Summer Game Fest 2025 has been dated for June 6, 2025.

Geoff Keighley announced the date for this year’s Summer Game Fest in a post on X. The showcase will go down on Friday, June 6, at the YouTube theater in Los Angeles, California. Keighley has yet to announce his partners, but we can expect the show to bring new announcements and updates from various studios around the industry.

The 2024 Summer Game Fest logo.

Source: Geoff Keighley

It’s also been confirmed that SGF Play Days will follow the showcase. This in-person event allows press and influencers to go hands-on with upcoming games that were shown at Summer Game Fest.

We’re less than five months away from Summer Game Fest 2025. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates as one of gaming’s largest annual events draws near.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

