ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 537 Take to the sky with more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. Playing through it again, there are things that I like from this game, like the music. We’re playing the Nintendo Switch version and I have to say that not having to rely on motion controls for everything is the ideal way to play this Zelda game. During the last Skyward Sword episode, we made our way into the Ancient Cistern and defeated Koloktos, the boss that was inside.

After defeating Koloktos, we found the Sacred Flame and powered up the Goddess Sword into the Goddess Longsword. Next up is a trip back to Lanayru Desert to find another Silent Realm and move the adventure along. We’ll have to use the dowsing machine to find the Silent Realm in the desert and there should be plenty of treasure to find along the way. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

The only way to travel, the Silent Realm!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough as well as more Dragon Quest XI. Dragon Quest XI feels like the end is near but you never know with these games. I have felt that way in the past and been wrong so stay tuned.

Nintendo recently revealed minor details about the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the wildly successful Nintendo Switch. They decided it would be a good idea to have an online raffle to win tickets to get hands-on time with the new system. However, there were plenty of issues, tech-wise, and sign ups were messed up. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before about Nintendo doing something online and having major issues with it. Long story short, I didn’t win a spot to get hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 and by the looks of it, I’m not the only one. Swing by the Stevetendo Show and I’ll share my thoughts about what I want for Nintendo Switch 2.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.