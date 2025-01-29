New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q4 2024 earnings call here

Tune in to hear what Facebook's parent company has to say about the latest quarter and the months ahead.
Donovan Erskine
Meta
1

Facebook (META) will report its quarterly earnings when markets close today. Afterwards, the company will host an earnings call to further discuss the results. If you’re keen to hear the discussion, you can listen to Facebook’s Q4 2024 earnings call here.

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q4 2024 earnings call

Facebook’s Q4 2024 earnings call will be held today, January 29, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Facebook also hosts the call as a webcast on its financial website.

That’s how you can listen to Facebook’s Q4 2024 earnings call. It’ll likely bring financial news, which you can expect to read about right here on Shacknews.

