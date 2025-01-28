ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 536 The grind that is Dragon Quest XI continues on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting right back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. We’re making progress in the adventure but it feels like there is still a long way to go. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we discovered Cetacea, the flying beast, and used it for much easier travel. We stopped in Gallopolis to grab the Forging Hammer from the Sultan as well.

Next up is a trip up Mount Huji, which is another lengthy dungeon. The whole point of our journey to Hotto was so we could craft the Sword of Light. It would appear that after everything we have done thus far, we should be able to do just that. I am a big fan of RPGs and Dragon Quest XI is shaping up to be one of the better ones I’ve played. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

It appears we have a big fight coming up in Mount Huji.

©Square Enix

