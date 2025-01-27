ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 535 Bear and Bird are back for more on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Banjo-Tooie playthrough. We’re getting to the part of the playthrough where we have to do plenty of backtracking to previous worlds because we don’t have the proper moves. During the last episode, we made our way through the prehistoric Terrydactyland and got lost plenty of times. Now it’s out of the dinosaur mouth and into the factory of Grunty Industries.

This world is a giant maze where we have to traverse between levels of the factory. I don’t remember as much of the later worlds in this game as compared to the earlier ones. That’s probably because I stopped playing at this point when I was younger. Lucky for you, I will go that extra mile and try to finish the game. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough.

The joys of Grunty Industries!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. As for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, I think we'll wait until we finish one of the games were currently playing. That way we have a proper space filler when the time comes.

Now it’s time for another segment of Stevetendo Show gives advice. If you’re a fan of the National Football League and your team lost in their respective conference championship games over the weekend, watch the Super Bowl for the commercials and pigs in a blanket. If you don’t want to get invested in the Super Bowl, then watch the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on all the Stevetendo Show episodes you may have missed.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.