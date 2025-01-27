How to solve the Ethereal Manor puzzle - Remnant 2 While exploring Losomn, you might just wake up in the Etheral Manor, a seemingly endless puzzle.

The Ethereal Manor is a challenging puzzle that can appear in any section of Remnant 2's Losomn region that is burning. If you end up here, you might find yourself trapped in a cycle with no way to break it, so in this guide, I'll show you how to get out of the trap you have wandered into with a nice new piece of loot to boot.

As you explore the manor, you will come across a dejected figure who grabs you by the throat, shouting at you to wake up. After that, you wake up outside the manner, but your escape is blocked by a burning bonfire, and there is a strange red magic in the air. When you go back into the manor, you will find several locked rooms upstairs and on the ground floor.

Most of the rooms will contain the man hunched over in a chair, and when you get near him, he will grab you again, telling you to wake up, and you will be back outside. One will contain a glowing red quest item, and this is what you need to find. There are actually a lot of hidden mechanics at play here, so break it down.

Each room has a small window in the door that you should use to scan the room beyond.

If you see the man in the chair move on, the item will not be there.

The man can be hidden away in the shadows, so look very carefully and try to spot the bright red quest item before opening the door.

You can only open ONE door per go.

The quest item may appear in the same room twice in a row, although that is very rare.

When you find the quest item and pick it up, you will once again be reset outside the manor. You need to collect the item four times.

The first time you find it is called the Strange Talisman. The next three times, it will be called the Bloody Talisman.

The reason for this name change is that if the man grabs you and resets you, it also resets your progress; you will be back to picking up the Strange Talisman again and needing three more to get out.

Once you successfully collect four items without being disturbed by the man, you will be free of the strange manor and will get the Dead-Soaked Idol. This will give you a 6% damage boost for every enemy within 20 meters that is suffering from a unique negative status effect.

