How to get Corrupted Shards - Remnant 2 Corrupted Shards can lead you to even better versions of some favorite weapons in Remnant 2.

Corrupted Shards were first introduced to Remnant 2 as part of a Halloween event, but they can still be obtained and used to get powerful new versions of some excellent weapons. Like many things in the game, there is a general way to get them, based mostly on RNG, and then some farming hints and tips that we will go through.

How to get Corrupted Shards in Remnant 2

Source: Shacknews

Corrupted Shards drop from special enemies called Aberrations. Aberrations are randomly spawning, special versions of bosses that glow with an eerie red particle effect and have their own affixes that will cause all manner of different effects. These enemies can technically spawn anywhere in the game and at any difficulty. The frequency of the spawns will go up the higher the difficulty you are playing at, with the most common spawns occuring at the Apocalypse difficulty level.

Overall, these spawns are quite rare, although it is possible to generate them a little faster. All you really need to do is run around until one randomly spawns, then ensure that at least one standard enemy remains alive in that area. Just keep them alive, and you should be able to farm some Aberatiosn there, but they will only ever have a chance to drop some Corrupted Shards; it won't be guaranteed. It can also be awkward to get them to spawn this way, and it hasn't really been effective since the event because of the increased rates of both spawns and drops during it.

Boss Rush Mode

Right now, this is the most realistic approach to farming these Shards, in my experience. You will face three Aberrations or more on a run, depending on which option you take, and there is a guaranteed Shard for finishing a run, making it a great way to gather up the shards. Just head to the warpstone in Ward 13 and set up a new boss run, then grind them out to get some Corrupted Shards.

One point of note here is that the Corrupted weapons are not just improved stats; they change how the guns behave. So, remember that as you might not necessarily fall in love with the new version.

