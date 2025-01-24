How to solve the Postulant's Parlor Chess Puzzle - Remnant 2 It's okay; you don't have to learn any deep game theory here, just a simple way to abuse the AI.

There are all manner of puzzles in Remnant 2, especially as you explore Losomn. The Postulant's Parlor contains a silent creature sitting at a table with a seemingly simple puzzle in front of him. Nearby notes claim the game has no rules and that the silent creature playing it is cheating. This is how you beat him at his own game.

How to solve the Postulant's Parlor Chess Puzzle and get the Hunter's Bow in Remnant 2

Source: Shacknews

There are some pretty simple ways to juke the AI on this one, as there are only so many ways it can react, and you can set yourself up for an easy win. Follow the below steps to snag a win to line up all the white pieces across the middle.

Move piece A, the white piece in the center, up to the empty space above it, in the top center.

This should see the creature move piece 3, the black piece in the bottom right corner, to the middle.

If that doesn't happen, move the piece in the top center to the left, then back again, and repeat until you get the black piece you need to move.

When the bottom right piece ends up in the center, move the bottom white piece, C, to the left.

The black piece, 1, will move up one spot.

On your next turn, move it up to the middle left.

The black piece in the middle will move, and now you can move the top middle white piece back down to the center, winning the game.

This is a simple way to quickly solve the puzzle, causing a door to open behind the Postulant. Head in there and grab the Hunter's Bow as your reward.

How to get the Royal Fae Armor

Source: Shacknews

If we consider where we enter the Postulant's Parlor as the bottom, with his puzzle room at the top, the Fae Armor can be found in the top right room, so that is what we will need to open to access it. As we move the puzzle pieces around the board, doors open, and as long as a spot is either empty, or controlled by a white piece, the doors will remain open. If a black piece is there, those doors will be closed.

The Royal Fae Armor is a great set that offers good protection at a reasonable weight. It is a heavy armor set, offering 120 armor at 52 weight. It also has solid resistance to Bleed, Fire, and Blight. However, with the right perks, you can wear it as a medium set.

The board will reset after every game, with the pieces always being in the same starting position. If you lose a game, you will get a stack of Curse; at five stacks, you will die. You can rest at a checkpoint to cure Curse, which will reset all enemies in the area, or you can use a Purifying Salve.

Move piece A down diagonally to the left.

The Postulant should move piece 2 to the left, into the top center.

Move B up to the right center.

This movement pattern keeps control of the room behind you so the door stays open, and opens the door that leads to the Fae Armor.

How to get the Game Master's Pride ring

Source: Shacknews

This ring can only be obtained in cooperative play, as one of you will need to be at the table to move pieces while the other moves between two doors. One player stays in the bottom left square of the maze while the other goes to the Postulant's room. The person who stays will need to stand next to the wooden door that drops down.

The person who goes to the game room will need to move a puzzle piece onto the bottom left node to lift the door, let the person move into the space that opens up, then move it off again to drop down the door behind them and open the door in front of them, allowing them to collect the Game Master's Pride ring. When collected by one player, it should also pop up in the other player's inventory.

This ring is very interesting as it halves healing but splits all damage and remaining healing between all allies who are wearing the ring. So, make sure you all agree to use the ring, as it will need to be equipped by all party members to work.

Be sure to check out our Remnant 2 page for more helpful guides.