ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 534 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword continues on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. We’re playing the Nintendo Switch version because the motion controls of the Wii version make the game such a chore to get through. That doesn’t mean the Switch version doesn’t have its share of issues as well. During the last Skyward Sword episode, we made our way back through Faron Woods and into the Skyview Temple.

It was there that we found the sacred water to save Faron, the Water Dragon, and gained entry into the Ancient Cistern. If I remember correctly, the Ancient Cistern is one of the longer dungeons in the game and has one of the more interesting boss fights. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

The grace of the Ancient Cistern.

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough as well as more Dragon Quest XI. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD could join the lineup soon but you'll have to swing by the Stevetendo Show to find out.

I was going to mention the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal and new Mario Kart game last night but we got sucked into the Dragon Quest XI story. That means we’ll have to cover Nintendo Switch 2 this evening during The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. As a big Nintendo fan, I think it’s my job to go over new Nintendo stuff, no matter how speculative said information could be.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.