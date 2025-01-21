ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 533 We're making progress in Dragon Quest XI!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. We have gone through all kinds of highs and lows on this journey. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we made our way to Arboria. While here, we learn information that will effect our party for the remainder of the game.

It’s also in Arboria that we find our new mode of transportation, a flying contraption named Cetacea. We finally have our next plan of attack, use Cetacea to fly to an island in the sky to gather information. I have mentioned this before but Dragon Quest XI may go down as my longest played RPG ever. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Meet our new mode of transportation!

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. The likes of Banjo-Tooie and more will be back in the rotation next week so stay tuned!

It feels like the more I mention something for the Stevetendo Show, the more it becomes reality. I mentioned early last week that Nintendo hadn’t mentioned anything regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 and that they were just rumors. The next day, Nintendo decides to reveal the new system with a short trailer with pieces of a brand new Mario Kart game. The information is slim on the new console but we’re going to talk about it during the Stevetendo Show.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.