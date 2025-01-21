Call of the Wild: The Angler ends development The open world fishing game has concluded its run of DLC and post-launch content.

Expansive Worlds has announced that it is ending development of Call of the Wild: The Angler. The open world fishing game was released in 2022 and saw numerous updates that added new features and in-game events. Servers will remain online for the foreseeable future.

Expansive Worlds published a letter to fans last week to announce the end of development of CotW: The Angler. “Our vision with The Angler was to create a fresh take on the fishing sim genre, inspired by our love and passion for fishing and open-world games,” a spokesperson for the company wrote. “It’s given us so much joy seeing your appreciation for the worlds we created and excitement in catching something new with each big update.”



Source: Expansive Worlds

The studio confirms that previous events will be rerun in-game and that players can continue to enjoy The Angler in both online and offline modes.

While Call of the Wild: The Angler has reached the end, Expansive Worlds confirms that it’s working on a new project under Avalanche Studios Group.