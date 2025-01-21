New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of the Wild: The Angler ends development

The open world fishing game has concluded its run of DLC and post-launch content.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Expansive Worlds
1

Expansive Worlds has announced that it is ending development of Call of the Wild: The Angler. The open world fishing game was released in 2022 and saw numerous updates that added new features and in-game events. Servers will remain online for the foreseeable future.

Expansive Worlds published a letter to fans last week to announce the end of development of CotW: The Angler. “Our vision with The Angler was to create a fresh take on the fishing sim genre, inspired by our love and passion for fishing and open-world games,” a spokesperson for the company wrote. “It’s given us so much joy seeing your appreciation for the worlds we created and excitement in catching something new with each big update.”

Three players standing on a boat, casting their lines into the water.

Source: Expansive Worlds

The studio confirms that previous events will be rerun in-game and that players can continue to enjoy The Angler in both online and offline modes.

While Call of the Wild: The Angler has reached the end, Expansive Worlds confirms that it’s working on a new project under Avalanche Studios Group.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

