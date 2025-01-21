Call of the Wild: The Angler ends development
The open world fishing game has concluded its run of DLC and post-launch content.
Expansive Worlds has announced that it is ending development of Call of the Wild: The Angler. The open world fishing game was released in 2022 and saw numerous updates that added new features and in-game events. Servers will remain online for the foreseeable future.
Expansive Worlds published a letter to fans last week to announce the end of development of CotW: The Angler. “Our vision with The Angler was to create a fresh take on the fishing sim genre, inspired by our love and passion for fishing and open-world games,” a spokesperson for the company wrote. “It’s given us so much joy seeing your appreciation for the worlds we created and excitement in catching something new with each big update.”
The studio confirms that previous events will be rerun in-game and that players can continue to enjoy The Angler in both online and offline modes.
While Call of the Wild: The Angler has reached the end, Expansive Worlds confirms that it’s working on a new project under Avalanche Studios Group.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Call of the Wild: The Angler ends development