Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event brings new skins for Iron Fist, Black Widow & Star-Lord

Marvel Rivals will also introduce the Clash of Dancing Lions LTM and Gallery Card customization event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel Rivals is celebrating Lunar New Year with its next in-game event. The Spring Festival kicks off on Thursday and will bring three new character skins alongside other cosmetic items and a limited-time game mode.

The trailer for the Spring Festival event in Marvel Rivals was posted this morning. It’ll feature three new skins in Star-Lord: Lion's Mane, Iron Fist: Lion's Gaze, and Black Widow: Lion's Heartbeat. The Star-Lord skin can be unlocked by completing challenges related to the event. The other two skins can be purchased from the Store.

The Spring Festival will also introduce the Clash of Dancing Lions LTM. In this 3v3 mode, teams compete to score a ball in zones located on opposite sides of a field. Players can use their abilities to take the ball from opposing players and quickly transport it across the field.

The new cosmetics and game mode will be available when the Spring Festival kicks off on January 23. This marks the second in-game event since Marvel Rivals launched last December.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

