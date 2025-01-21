New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get all characters in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

With a total of seven characters to get, each one brings their own skills and playstyle to the adventure.
Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 features seven different characters that we can play as. Each has its own unique skill set and a unique playstyle, so you might want to experiment with them all to find the one you love the most. They won't all be unlocked from the start of the game, however, and you'll need to put some work in to get some of them.

The characters that are unlocked by default are the Warrior, Paladin, Ranger, and Wizard. It is also possible to unlock a Rogue, Warlock, and Sorcerer class. The only way to do this is to play through to the portion of the game that contains these classes as NPCs and talk to the character, which will unlock the ability to play as them.

These are the levels you need to read for the three unlockable classes:

  • Rogue - the Dark Caves
  • Warlock - the Temple
  • Sorcerer - the Dark Citadel

Now, where it gets a little tricky is that this is a rogue-lite game, and the area maps and placement of objects on them are random each time. As such, all you can do is explore the maps from top to bottom to find the relevant NPC. Don't forget to use your map, and it will help you to be quite methodical and keep track of where you have been.

It's best to be patient, as this is not an easy game. You can earn permanent upgrades and resources on each run, and you will be able to help your progress along by updating and adding to your fledgling town. 

Make sure to check out our Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 page for more useful guides.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

