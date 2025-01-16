New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to increase your rank - Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Your status depends on your ability with the blade.
Rank in Dynasty Warriors: Origins is quite important and can dictate the skill trees you have access to, and how tough major battles will be. To keep increasing your rank, and to do so as quickly as possible, you'll need to step out of your combat comfort zone. 

How to rank up in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

The ranks in Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Your rank in Dynasty Warriors: Origins is tied to your proficiency level with your weapons. You will unlock a range of weapons as you hit certain points in the game, and by using them in battles, you will gain experience, increase your proficiency, and rank up. Your proficiency level, across all your weapons combined is your total rank. 

The system also rewards experimentation, so make sure you try out different Battle Arts for each weapon, use lots of combos, and do everything you can to show actual proficiency with the weapon, not just time spent using it. This will help you rank up much faster.

Ranking up will also unlock your skill panels, meaning you can spend those hard-earned skill points on new buffs and bonuses for your character.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dynasty Warriors: Origins page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

