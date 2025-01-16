All weapons and how to get them - Dynasty Warriors: Origins There are lots of weapons to choose from in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, so don't get to attached to any one type.

There is a nice variety of weapons in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, and each one offers different battle arts and skills that you can use to take the fight to your enemies. They all play and feel very differently, so you will definitely have weapons you enjoy and weapons you don't. This is where to unlock them all.

All the weapons and how to get them are listed below. I have avoided spoilers for some major story moments.

Weapon How to Get It Sword This is the default weapon type that you will start the game with. Spear Can be purchased from a shop after the Battle of Guangyang in Chapter 1. Gauntlets Defeat Zhou Cang in the Battle of Guangzong in Chapter 1. He can be found near the center of the map. Wheels Can be found in the Suppression of You Province battle in Chapter 2. Podao Can be found during the Subjugation fo the White Wave Bandits battle in Chapter 2. Staff Can be gotten from Dong Min in the Assassination Dong Zhou quest in Chapter 2. Twin Pikes Can be gotten by beating Zhang Liao in the Battle of Hulao Gate in Chapter 2. Lance During chapter 3, you will need to make an important narrative decision, and we will avoid spoilers by saying you can get this no matter what you pick. Crescent Blade During chapter 3, you will need to make an important narrative decision, and we will avoid spoilers by saying you can get this no matter what you pick.

And there you go, the various weapons in Dynasty Warriors: Origins and how to get them. It is worth spending some time with each one to increase your proficiency and try as many battle arts as possible to figure out if you really like it or not.

I wasn't the biggest fan of the Gauntlets when I first got them, but once I got the stance mechanic down, I realized just how much damage you can put out into large groups of enemies with them.

