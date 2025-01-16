How to get Pyroxene - Dynasty Warriors: Origins If you really want to become an influential figure in the evolving story of ancient China, prepare to hit a rock.

In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you can use Pyroxene to create gems that will give you important buffs to help you during battles. There are a couple of different ways to get your hands on this important material, so let's dive into where to get it.

Where to get Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

As you wander around the overworld map, you will see shining deposits of minerals called Pyroxene. Interact with them to break them and add the Pyroxene to your inventory. You can now use it to create gems by visiting an Inn in a settlement and selecting the Create Gems option after you unlock the mechanic as you play through the first chapter.

While these deposits are not too plentiful, the good news is that they do have a short respawn timer, and you should be able to farm the spots after major battles or a couple of skirmishes. Now, this is not the only way to get Pyroxene, but it is consistent.

When you visit an Inn, you can read Letters sent to you by various people, and some of them will send you supplies that can include Pyroxene. Another great way to get it is during battles, keep an eye open for enemy characters called "Thief" or some variant of that. These guys have been up to no good; looting nearby villages and houses and defeating them can often drop multiple Pyroxene.

One of the best things to do is just spend them wisely. When crafting gems, you will find that they just randomly create and rank up the five different types of gems that are available. Sometimes, you will see a message that tells you that the Pyroxene is glowing. This will narrow the possible options, and if you really want to invest in one of the available types, make sure to spend all the Pyroxene you have at that time, as you have increased odds of getting the one you want.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dynasty Warriors: Origins page.