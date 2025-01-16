How to get a horse - Dynasty Warriors: Origins We'll show you how you can get a horse in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Playing through Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you will realize the overworld is pretty big, and the first time you get stuck trying to chase down a mounted bandit on foot during a skirmish, you will be wondering if you can get a horse, too. The answer, blissfully, is yes, yes, you can.

How to get a horse in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

To get a horse, you will need to play through chapter one until you reach the assault on Wan Castle. Finish that fight, then chat with the NPC afterward, and you will notice a merchant has appeared to the west of the expeditionary forces camp. Go and talk to him, and he will thank you for helping to make the area safer and allowing his business to prosper. To say thank you, he shall gift you with your very first horse.

You can mount the horse by pushing down on the left stick when you are on the world map or during a battle. You can attack while mounted, and you can charge through groups of enemies, knocking them out of your way. If you have been getting the random quests to chase bandits and enemy leaders, you will find them much easier to do after you get your horse.

You can also get new horses by continuing to increase the peace in the many regions, and when you hit a high enough threshold, gifts will be left for you at the regional way stones, including new horses. These horses can have different abilities and stats, so make sure you check often to see what you have.

