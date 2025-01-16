How to heal - Dynasty Warriors: Origins In a war of attrition, it's the minor injuries that will end up bringing you down.

Given that the story of Dynasty Warriors: Origins plays out over countless battles, skirmishes, and fights against enemy commanders, you will likely end up taking considerable amounts of damage. Knowing when to heal and if you have time to track down important healing items is important.

How to heal in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

The main source of healing in Dynasty Warriors: Origins is meat buns. You go into battle with some in your inventory, which you can use by hitting up on the D-pad, and more can be found by smashing large pots with red material on top that can be found in enemy bases and hidden around some levels. As you fight and defeat enemy officers, they will also drop their own supplies that you can pick up, although this is limited to certain difficulty options.

You can use skill unlocks to hold onto more meat buns, but you will start the game with a maximum of three. You can also heal via other skills, such as "Back on Your Feet" in the first skill tree, which will automatically give you a burst of healing when your health level drops below a certain point.

You can also use Wellspring Gems, which can be crafted from material called Pyroxene found in the overworld. This gem, depending on the level, will grant you healing for every 100 enemies that you kill in combat. It might not sound like much, but at high ranks, this can be more than enough to stop any health attrition as you make your way through battles to the tougher final fights.

Finally, if you are going into a particularly violent battle with a lot of risk, you can visit a store in a settlement and purchase Vitality Pills and Potions that you can put in a consumable slot and will heal you for half or all of your health, respectively. The ability to buy these will unlock in Chapter 2.

