How to get more skill points - Dynasty Warriors: Origins In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, your enemies are powerful, and you will need to develop as a warrior if you hope to defeat them.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins embraces the joy of fighting thousands of enemies in huge-scale battles and basically being a living god of combat. If you really want to see how far you can push your abilities, then you will need to farm up plenty of skill points as you play through the campaign.

How to get more skill points in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Source: Shacknews

There are numerous ways to get skill points in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, from fighting in battles and skirmishes to finishing training quests for specific characters. One of the most basic ways to earn skill points is by defeating 100 enemies when in a battle or skirmish, as this will reward three skill points for every 100 that you beat. As there can be a lot of enemies on the screen, it pays to thin them out unless you are under time pressure.

Doing this is quite easy, as these troops are designed to fall like wheat before the scythe, so farming them in Skirmish battles is an especially good idea. In major battles, you will often be under some form of pressure to move forward, so focusing on enemy commanders makes sense. However, you can still perform a lot of area-of-effect attacks and lure the commanders into groups to maximize the returns.

Training is by far the best way to get points, fast, however. As you play through the campaign, you will be given training challenges by various characters, and completing these will result in lots of skill points being given as rewards. They are usually pretty easy as well, centering around defeating enemies with specific weapons or attacks.

You can also gain skill points by becoming proficient in weapons, so make sure you use a large variety of different weapons over the course of all your battles, as it is a reasonably simple way to get them.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dynasty Warriors: Origins page.