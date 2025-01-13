ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 530 Banjo-Tooie returns to the Stevetendo Show lineup!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re jumping back into our Banjo-Tooie playthrough. It has been quite some time since we played Banjo-Tooie but that was because of the holiday vacation as well as Shacknews game of the year deliberations. Anyway, on the last Banjo-Tooie episode, we made our way to Terrydactyland and started to explore the area. This world isn't one of my favorites but we'll fight through it.

This evening, we plan to make a sizable dent in Terrydactyland as well as see what other puzzle pieces I can find. This world we allow us to get new moves and in turn, go back to other worlds to get more jiggies. Terrydactyland is one of the longer levels in the game. It’s also part of the game that I don’t remember as much so these levels might take a little longer than the previous few. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough.

I thought fighting dinosaurs would be fun.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as the return of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword so stay tuned!

2025 is barely two weeks old so I hope you haven't given up on your resolutions yet. I'd be especially upset if your resolution was to watch more of the Stevetendo Show and you already gave it up. You can watch all your favorite Shacknews programs on an exercise bike or treadmill at the gym and be the envy of all your friends. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is coming out this month so there might be another schedule shakeup so stay tuned.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.