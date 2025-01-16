What to do with Old Coins - Dynasty Warriors: Origins These secret coins can lead to some important items as you try to overcome your enemies.

Old Coins are a currency you can gather as you play through Dynasty Warriors: Origins, but when you first start to find them, the game will offer no clues as to what they do. They do become quite important, so it's a good idea to keep an eye out for them from the start of the game.

What to do with Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Old Coins can be used from Chapter 2 onward to purchase items in the Shui Jing Retreat in You Province after meeting Sima Hui near the city of Ji. You will need to complete the three "Suppression" battles for him to arrive. You can check how many Old Coins you have at any time by looking in the top right corner of the map screen. You will be able to buy the following items:

1000 Gold - 5 Old Coins

Ravenous Spirit Amulet - 10 Old Coins

Pyroxene x10 - 20 Old Coins

10000 Gold - 40 Old Coins

Pyroxene x20 - 70 Old Coins

Amulet of Fortune - 100 Old Coins

30000 Gold - 140 Old Coins

Amulet of Merit - 180 Old Coins

50 Pyroxene - 230 Old Coins

Amulet of Means - 280 Old Coins

100 Pyroxene - 350 Old Coins

Musou Bond - 400 Old Coins

Panacea - 450 Old Coins

War God's Sash - 500 Old Coins

The values shown above are cumulative, so make sure you visit Sima Hui when you reach each benchmark to get your rewards.

How to get Old Coins

You can get Old Coins by exploring the map. As you wander from region to region, make sure you walk all over the map, including areas that look like they are completely empty. In these places, you may find a glowing marker on the ground, which can be an Old Coin.

During key moments in the game or from performing various feats in battles, you can receive letters that contain Old Coins. Make sure you visit the Inns in any settlement often to check your letters and ensure you are gathering any Old Coins that people are sending you this way.

Another way to earn Old Coins is to try to complete the game's main objective, which is to increase the peace in the regions. As the game goes on, you will eventually earn Old Coins for doing this.

