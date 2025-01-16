How to change equipment and skills - Dynasty Warriors: Origins You don't always need to use the same old gear, ya know.

As you play through Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you can unlock all manner of new skills, equipment, and weapons. You will want to experiment with your options and find good combinations that suit you, so make sure you are regularly mixing things up. Success is not always just about flat damage numbers and statistics, and experimentation is key as weapons will boost specific abilities and damage types.

How to change equipment and skills in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Source: Shacknews

You can change your equipment at any time by hitting the menu button on your controller or the Esc button on your keyboard. This will bring up the main character menu by default. You can also access this menu just before a battle by selecting the Battle Preparation option in the battle menu.

From this screen, you can change your weapon, battle arts, and accessories, although when you start the game, you will have very limited options, and an accessory slot will be locked. It is possible to get new weapons through drops during battles or from the weapon shops that you can visit in settlements on the world map.

Your battle arts are skills that can be used during combat, and you can obtain more of these by increasing the peace level in the game's various regions, from the shops in settlements, and by developing your companion relationships. You will also be able to equip a gem that you can craft later in the game, and these will grant you a bonus in one combat-related stat and can prove very useful.

