ShackStream: Marvel Rivals Season 1 launch day! We're checking out new characters Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals!

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is here, and with it comes two new playable characters in Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic. We’ll be checking them both out, as well as the new balance changes, in today’s ShackStream.

We’ll be live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m.PT/1 p.m. ET for our Marvel Rivals ShackStream. Come share your thoughts on the new season in the chat!

Thanks for tuning into the stream! If you’d like to see more Marvel Rivals livestreams, sound off in the Chatty!