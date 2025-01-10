New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Marvel Rivals Season 1 launch day!

We're checking out new characters Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals!
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is here, and with it comes two new playable characters in Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic. We’ll be checking them both out, as well as the new balance changes, in today’s ShackStream.

We’ll be live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m.PT/1 p.m. ET for our Marvel Rivals ShackStream. Come share your thoughts on the new season in the chat!

Thanks for tuning into the stream! If you’d like to see more Marvel Rivals livestreams, sound off in the Chatty!

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

