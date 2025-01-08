ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 529 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drifts into victory lane on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re taking it easy with a nice night of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You might be thinking that I got my fill of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe during the Shacknews livestreams where we put all 96 courses in order from worst to best. You would be wrong as you can never have too much Mario Kart. We’ll see how the night goes but the plan is to play some of my favorite courses as well as race people online.

Place your bets now to see how long it takes me to throw my controller across the room because of an ill-timed blue shell. Also we have been having technical issues the last few nights but I’m hoping that was because of the crazy wind we’ve had in New Jersey lately. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for some good old fashioned Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. We should be back to our regular schedule next week so expect to see more Banjo-Tooie, Dragon Quest XI, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The action is heating up on the Stevetendo Show so you won't want to miss out!

If Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is your thing but you can’t make the Stevetendo Show, then I have the perfect solution to your problem. Check out the Shacknews official Mario Kart 8 Deluxe course rankings. We did the hard work so you don’t have to and that’s playing all 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, even Cheeseland. Swing by the Stevetendo Show this evening to voice your displeasure for the list or show how we got it right. You could also try and pick up some tips to better your Mario Kart game!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.