ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 528 We're making progress in Dragon Quest XI on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age playthrough. It feels like it has been a long time since we last played and you’d be right. During the last Dragon Quest XI episode, we made our way back to Octagonia to liberate the town. It was also in Octagonia where Jade was brainwashed by Booga. It’s our job to save her and get her back on the team.

It looks like we have some island hopping to do before we make our way to the next story location but it wouldn’t be a Stevetendo Show stream without some backtracking, now would it? I have mentioned this before but Dragon Quest XI might go down as the longest RPG that I have ever played. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough.

Booga. Only his mother likes him!

©Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The show is going to look a little different this week as we settle back into things for the New Year. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword should be back in the rotation next week. I think Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will fill that void since it's been a while since we played it on the show!

It’s starting to get colder in the northeast so it’s time for more Stevetendo Show words of wisdom. Make sure you dress appropriately if you have to leave the house. I always find it easier to warm up than it is to cool down. Make sure you actually clear the windows on your vehicle and don’t pour boiling water on your windows as that could shatter them. If life has you down, come inside from the cold and put on your favorite Stevetendo Show episode.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.