Riot Games is starting 2025 with a new agent in Valorant, Tejo. This explosive-minded addition is designed to be an initiator, leading the charge and taking the fight to the enemy team. He will arrive in the first act of the year, bringing a new tactical dimension to the game.

All of Tejo's abilities in Valorant

Source: Riot Games

Tejo will have the following abilities in his kit:

Stealth Drone: Throw and control a stealth drone that has a limited timer. This can be used to cause a detonation that will both reveal and suppress enemies.

Throw and control a stealth drone that has a limited timer. This can be used to cause a detonation that will both reveal and suppress enemies. Guided Salvo: Using a special tactical map, you can select two different target areas on the level and send guided missiles to both of them, exploding on impact with a number of pulses—advanced area denial with minimal risk.

Special Delivery: Throw a sticky grenade that will adhere to the first surface it hits. You can alt-fire the grenade to have it bounce one if you prefer; a great way to pre-push a corner before rushing.

Throw a sticky grenade that will adhere to the first surface it hits. You can alt-fire the grenade to have it bounce one if you prefer; a great way to pre-push a corner before rushing. Armageddon: Using your tactical map, call in a wave of explosions in your chosen direction and from your preferred starting point. This huge carpet bombing will flush out the enemy team.

Tejo is pretty clearly set up as a tip-of-the-spear type character who will not be reliant on anyone else to get the job done. He can scan for enemy characters to reveal their location and then punish them, allowing him to essentially perform a one-man push to keep the enemy team guessing.

Tejo will join Valorant on January 7, 2025, along with some cosmetics, and will be followed up with the start of the new act the day after. Make sure you stick with Shacknews for more Valorant news and guides.