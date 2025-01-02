All Sonata effects - Wuthering Waves New Sonata effects in Wuthering Waves 2.0 mean you'll need to rethink some of your older builds.

Wuthering Waves 2.0 has introduced some new Sonata effects. These powerful buffs are based on the type and number of items from particular sets that you are using in your builds. In this article, we will run through all the different types and what they do at both the two and five-piece thresholds for their buffs to work.

All Sonata effects in Wuthering Waves

Source: Shacknews

The full list of Sonata effects is as follows:

Sonata Effect Freezing Frost 2-Pieces - Glacio DMG +10%

5-Pieces - Glacio DMG +10% after releasing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack. This effect stacks up to 3 times, each stack lasts 15 seconds Molten Rift 2-Pieces - Fusion DMG +10%

5-Pieces - Fusion DMG +30% for 15s after releasing Resonance Skill Void Thunder 2-Pieces - Electro DMG +10%

5-Pieces - Electro DMG +15% after releasing Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill. This effect stacks up to 2 times, each stack lasts 15 seconds Sierra Gale 2-Pieces - Aero DMG +10%

5-Pieces - Aero DMG +30% for 15s after releasing Intro Skill Celestial Light 2-Pieces - Spectro DMG +10%

5-Pieces - Spectro DMG +30% for 15s after releasing Intro Skill Havoc Eclipse 2-Pieces - Havoc DMG +10%

5-Pieces - Havoc DMG +7.5% after releasing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack. This effect stacks up to 4 times, each stack lasts 15 seconds. Rejuvenating Glow 2-Pieces - Healing Bonus +10%

5-Pieces - Increases the ATK of all party members by 15% for 30 seconds upon healing allies Moonlit Cloud 2-Pieces - Energy Regen +10%

5-Pieces - After using Outro Skill, increases the ATK of the next Resonator by 22.5% for 15 seconds Lingering Tunes 2-Pieces - ATK +10%

5-Pieces - While on the field, ATK increases by 5% every 1.5 seconds. This effect stacks up to 4 stacks. Outro Skill DMG +60% Frosty Resolve 2-Pieces - Resonance Skil DMG +12%

5-Pieces - Casting Resonance Liberation grants 18% Glacio DMG bonus and 18% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus for 5 seconds. This effect stacks up to 2 times. Eternal Radiance 2-Pieces - Spectro DMG +10%

5-Pieces - Inflicting enemies with Spectro Frazzle increases Crit. Rate by 20% for 15 seconds. Attacking enemies with 10 stacks of Spectro Frazzle grants 15% Spectro DMG Bonus for 15 seconds. Midnight Veil 2-Pieces - Havoc DMG +10%

5-Pieces - Triggering Outro Skill deals additional 480% Havoc DMG to surrounding enemies and grants the incoming Resonator 15% Havoc DMG bonus for 15 seconds. Empyrean Anthem 2-Pieces - Energy Regen +10%

5-Pieces - Increase the Resonator's Coordinated Attack DMG by 80%. Upon a critical hit of Coordinated Attack, increase the active Resonator's ATK by 20% for 4 seconds. Tidebreaking Courage 2-Pieces - Energy Regen +10%

5-Pieces - Increase the Resonator's ATK by 15%. Reaching 250% Energy Regen increases all Attribute DMG by 30% for the Resonator.

As you can see, with five new sets added to the game, there is more variety for you to pick from for your builds. To farm the latest sets, make your way to the area added to the game in Wuthering Waves 2.0 and start collecting Echoes.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Wuthering Waves page.