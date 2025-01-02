How to switch between male and female Rover - Wuthering Waves Finally, Wuthering Waves players have access to a much sought-after feature.

With update 2.0, Kuro Games has added a lot of content to Wuthering Waves, including some very important features. One of the most sought-after features that has been included is that you can now switch between the two main characters, the male and female versions of Rover.

How to switch between male and female Rover - Wuthering Waves

Source: Shacknews

To switch the gender of your Rover, open the main menu and then hit the settings cog in the bottom right corner. Then, click on the Other tab, which is represented by the wrench icon in the bottom left. In the Player Setting section of this page, you will see the option to switch, and that will let you choose between male or female Rover.

Remember, there is no difference between the male and female Rover from a gameplay perspective. They have the same abilities, and you won't impact your leveling or items by switching. The two differences are the character model itself and the voice-over artist. Unlike many similar games, Wuthering Waves does feature voice acting from the main character, and many players seem to have decided that their favorite voice actor is the one they didn't pick, hence the desire for this feature in the first place.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Wuthering Waves page.