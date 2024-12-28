New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shacknews Best Racing Game of 2024 - F1 24

With enhancements to audio design and an overhaul of Career mode, F1 24 was an excellent installment in the racing sim franchise.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Codemasters is a veteran of the racing genre, and F1 24 is some of the studio’s best work yet. It once again provided the supreme realism of Formula 1 Racing, with some added features that put the experience in a new gear.

Most notably, F1 24 put a large emphasis on Career mode, adding the ability to play through the careers of existing drivers and racing legends in addition to your own. Updates to the Reputation system make player decisions feel more important than before, having a tangible effect on the course of their racing career.

The F1 series has long been a graphical showpiece, and this year’s game brought even more technical enhancements to emphasize immersion. This includes the addition of new driver voices and improved sound design.

As Jan Peek said in his review, F1 24 “marks significant progress” for the series. Racing sim fans were treated to a deeply immersive Formula 1 experience, and it’s the best new racing game we played all year.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola