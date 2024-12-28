Shacknews Best Racing Game of 2024 - F1 24

Codemasters is a veteran of the racing genre, and F1 24 is some of the studio’s best work yet. It once again provided the supreme realism of Formula 1 Racing, with some added features that put the experience in a new gear.

Most notably, F1 24 put a large emphasis on Career mode, adding the ability to play through the careers of existing drivers and racing legends in addition to your own. Updates to the Reputation system make player decisions feel more important than before, having a tangible effect on the course of their racing career.

The F1 series has long been a graphical showpiece, and this year’s game brought even more technical enhancements to emphasize immersion. This includes the addition of new driver voices and improved sound design.

As Jan Peek said in his review, F1 24 “marks significant progress” for the series. Racing sim fans were treated to a deeply immersive Formula 1 experience, and it’s the best new racing game we played all year.

