Shacknews Best Narrative of 2024 - Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio's themes of political oppression and perseverance in the face of insurmountable odds delivered a story we won't soon forget.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
The best stories help us better understand the world around us. Through fictional triumph, mustache-twirling villains, and powerful allies, we feel more emboldened to address the problems in our own lives. That’s exactly the experience we had playing through Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is charged with social and political commentary and wastes no time introducing them to the player. It’s a game that wears its heart on its sleeve. Following the vacation of the throne, a powerful evil looks to take control of the Kingdom of Euchronia, threatening the livelihoods of the countless people who call it home. We see how dire things can become when the wrong person gains political power.

Metaphor also takes aim at class relations. The protagonist is a member of a minority tribe, the Eldas. As a result, he faces hardship when trying to interact with other members of society. There’s a shop that won’t allow him access, people are rude to him on the street, and those who aren’t aggressive towards him look at him with a sharp curiosity. All the while, the protagonist is fighting tirelessly to save the lives of every single one of these people.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an ATLUS game with a cast of lovable characters, and Metaphor: ReFantazio does not disappoint. Every party member feels like they could be the protagonist of their own game—someone with distinct values and motivations influenced by a rich personal history. It felt like a treat every time we got to stop and talk to them during Metaphor’s quiet moments.

The world of Metaphor: ReFantazio may be one of high fantasy, but its themes and characters are as real as it gets.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

