Shackbattle Game of the Year 2024 - Wreckfest

Wreckfest continued its run as a fan-favorite among Shackers in 2024.
Donovan Erskine
1

Wreckfest has long been a Shackbattle staple in our community, and this year, it’s again taking home this award. Bugbear Entertainment’s demolition racer has provided us with endless laughs and unforgettable finishes; this year was another one for the books.

The true strength of Wreckfest as a Shackbattle game is its scale. Up to 24 players can face off in a single race, accommodating large groups of players. This is especially important when a Wednesday Shack Battle sees a high turnout. Wreckfest also features private servers, making it easy to gather in a lobby and play the way we want.

Wreckfest has been a mainstay in this category since its inception, but this year is particularly significant. It’s the final Shacknews Awards before the release of Wreckfest 2 in 2025. We have no clue how it’ll compare to the original game, but here’s hoping we can take Shackbattles to new ground in the new year.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

