Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2024 - EA Sports College Football 25

The triumphant return of College Football managed to deliver on 10 years' worth of expectations.
After a decade of fans begging Electronic Arts to bring back its NCAA franchise, the series was resurrected as EA Sports College Football. Expectations were high, and against all odds, EA delivered. EA Sports College Football 25 isn’t just a fun new football game, it’s the best one that EA Sports has made in years.

CFB 25 immediately sets itself apart from Madden with its stylish presentation. The use of players’ favorite team on the home screen, drumline soundtrack, and striking art style all capture the essence of the college environment.

There are several changes to gameplay in CFB 25 that further separate it from the football video games of recent years. This includes the Wear and Tear system, which reimagines how injuries work and introduces new ways to strategize lineups. Player abilities and a plethora of unique animations make every game a memorable football experience.

College Football 25 sees the return of beloved modes like Dynasty and Road to Glory. Dynasty is an excellent return to form, with player recruitment more detailed than ever before. In Road to Glory, players juggle the priorities of college life, making decisions about when they should train, study, or work on their brand.

College Football 25 managed to scratch an itch that had been lingering for ten years. We hope to see many more exciting and fun College Football games for years to come.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

