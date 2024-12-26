Shacknews Best VR Game of 2024 - Batman: Arkham Shadow

Fans of the Batman Arkham series had every right to be pessimistic about Batman: Arkham Shadow; Most VR adaptations of beloved gaming franchises are nothing more than brief tech demos at best. With that stigma in mind, Batman: Arkham Shadow was easily one of the most pleasantly surprising video game releases of 2024.

With Batman: Arkham Shadow, developer Camouflaj takes everything that makes the Arkham series unique and cleverly translates them to VR. Detective Vision, stealth, and combat don’t just feel satisfying in Arkham Shadow, they’re enhanced by the wonders of virtual reality.

Tapping the side of my cowl to activate Detective Vision and manually scan an area for clues added a layer of immersion that makes the player feel like the World’s Greatest Detective. When I wanted to sneak up on an enemy, I had to physically remove a grate and crawl into a grate, crouching in my living room as I carefully positioned myself to get the jump on unsuspecting thugs. When fighting, I was able to unleash a flurry of blows on enemies, quickly whipping around to block incoming blows and fling Batarangs.

On top of Batman: Arkham Shadow’s excellent gameplay design, the game delivers a unique story that slots right into the Arkham mythos, expanding the lore of Gotham City and its major players with a fascinating mystery focused on the city’s criminal underground.

