Shacknews Best VR Game of 2024 - Batman: Arkham Shadow

The Meta Quest 3's killer app is an immersive Batman experience that fits perfectly into the Arkhamverse.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fans of the Batman Arkham series had every right to be pessimistic about Batman: Arkham Shadow; Most VR adaptations of beloved gaming franchises are nothing more than brief tech demos at best. With that stigma in mind, Batman: Arkham Shadow was easily one of the most pleasantly surprising video game releases of 2024.

With Batman: Arkham Shadow, developer Camouflaj takes everything that makes the Arkham series unique and cleverly translates them to VR. Detective Vision, stealth, and combat don’t just feel satisfying in Arkham Shadow, they’re enhanced by the wonders of virtual reality.

Tapping the side of my cowl to activate Detective Vision and manually scan an area for clues added a layer of immersion that makes the player feel like the World’s Greatest Detective. When I wanted to sneak up on an enemy, I had to physically remove a grate and crawl into a grate, crouching in my living room as I carefully positioned myself to get the jump on unsuspecting thugs. When fighting, I was able to unleash a flurry of blows on enemies, quickly whipping around to block incoming blows and fling Batarangs.

On top of Batman: Arkham Shadow’s excellent gameplay design, the game delivers a unique story that slots right into the Arkham mythos, expanding the lore of Gotham City and its major players with a fascinating mystery focused on the city’s criminal underground.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

