Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year 2024 - Balatro

The moment developer LocalThunk announced that Balatro would be getting a mobile release, we knew that we had a massive problem on our hands. That problem of course being the fact that Balatro is an absolute time-suck that turns minutes into hours like a magician pulling a rabbit out of a hat.

Balatro is the quintessential mobile game: it’s easy to pick up and play when you find yourself waiting in line or looking to kill time. It’s gotten us through long flights, meetings, car rides, and countless other engagements that’d be utterly boring had it not been for a fun little roguelike poker game in our pocket.

One of Balatro’s greatest strengths is that it’s a lightweight piece of software that doesn’t put a graphical strain on your device, meaning the game can be enjoyed for long stretches without fear of depleting your battery. In a world where some of the biggest AAA releases are coming to smartphones, Balatro is a reminder of why we like our mobile games to be as lean as possible.

Beyond everything else, Balatro is simply an amazing video game. Its injection of roguelike mechanics into poker creates a gameplay loop that’s challenging, satisfying, and hard to walk away from. We’ve spent countless hours playing it on our computers and consoles, and will undoubtedly sink many more into the mobile version.

