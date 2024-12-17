New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Charity finale

Come raise money for Dallas Pets Alive while we race through our list of the best tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Last month, we finalized our ranking of all 96 tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Before we head off for the year, we want to play through those tracks one more time, in order, while raising money for a good cause. Tune in for our final Road to 96 ShackStream and help us raise money for Dallas Pets Alive!

Our Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe charity livestream will take place today, December 17, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

During the stream (and after), you can donate to Dallas Pets Alive, a charity promoting long and healthy lives for pets in North Texas.

Thanks for joining us on the Road to 96 throughout 2024! We hope to see you for whatever’s next in 2025.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

