Can Pack Points be used on any booster pack? - Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket The big question that people have been wondering about finally has an answer.

With the Mythical Island booster packs on the way in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, you may be wondering if you will be able to use your Pack Points to get the most sought-after cards straight away. While that would be very nice, especially if you needed just one card to really make a deck shine, it's not going to be possible.

Source: The Pokemon Company

The bad news is that you won't be able to use already accrued pack points to craft cards from the new packs. According to the Pokemon TCG Pocket website, the points can only be used for cards that appear in the same expansions from which the points are earned. So, if you earned pack points by opening boosters from Genetic Apex, you will only be able to use them for cards from Genetic Apex.

It seems that the Mythical Island will give us a new type of pack point, which will then allow us to craft cards from that pack if you are not fortunate enough to get them from the boosters. You will still be able to use your Genetic Apex pack points to get Genetic Apex cards and will do so until Genetic Apex leaves the shop completely, which currently does not have any confirmed date.

