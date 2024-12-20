Where to find Instant Noodles in Escape from Tarkov How to complete the quest "Acquaintance" in Escape from Tarkov.

Once you’ve finished the quest “Introduction” in Escape from Tarkov, you meet the trader Jaeger and get asked to complete the “Acquaintance” quest. It is a very annoying quest that sets the tone for his quests, not too hard on paper but frustrating in execution. Here you’re asked to hand in three Iskra ration packs, two packs of instant noodles, and two large cans of beef stew, all of which need to be handed in with the “Found in Raid” status.

In this guide, we will show you all the spots you can check to get this quest done as fast as possible. Don’t forget that you can also get these items on your player scav, so there is no need to waste gear on finding these.

Where to find instant noodles, iskras, and tushonkas

All the items you need to turn in for the quest can be found all over the Tarkov region. The highly sought-after instant noodles can appear on random scavs and dead scavs with a little luck. Iskaras and tushonkas (beef) on the other hand can be found in ration supply crates, airdrops, hidden stashes, and places that spawn loose consumables. Here are a few locations you can check to get this quest done fast.

The Goshan grocery store has what you need.

Source: Battlestate Games

If you’re looking for any consumable, Interchange is the place to be. The Goshan grocery store on the eastern side of the mall usually has at least one of the things you need. Almost all the shelves in the store spawn with some kind of food or drink. The place is a hotspot for scavs, so be careful if you come to visit on your PMC. As a scav, looting here is a bit more peaceful, and it is close to the hole in the wall and the Emercom extraction points.

Sometimes you need to raid a military camp for their instant noodles.

Source: Battlestate Games

Alternatively, you can visit Woods and hit up the Emercom/Container base east of the lake. Not only is this the destination for your medical needs, but you’ll find a lot of supply ration crates and loose consumables scattered across the camp. If you’re on Woods, you can also try and check the USEC camp in the northwestern part of the map, there are a few ration crates up there as well.

And that is how you complete “Acquaintance” in Escape from Tarkov. For more guides and news make sure to visit our dedicated page.