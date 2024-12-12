How to fix the 'requirements not met' bug - Path of Exile 2 I know you really want to pop a passive point into that skill, so don't worry, this will fix it.

Path of Exile 2 has arrived in early access, and while the game is tremendously fun, it is not without issues. If you have been trying to spend some passive skill points but get told on every node that the requirements are not met, the good news is that the fix is pretty simple.

How to fix the 'requirements not met bug' - Path of Exile 2

Source: Shacknews

This bug will usually happen due to your weapon set skill points. In the top right corner of the screen, you can see a count of your available skill points and then two weapon sets, each with their own skill point count. If these counts are out of sync with each other, it is highly likely that something has gone wrong with your last spent skill points.

You should be able to have them out of sync without issue, but there appear to be some small bugs occuring at the moment. To resolve it, just visit The Hooded One and buy back your last assigned points until all the numbers match, and you should be fine.

The weapon set skill points allow you to set up new passive ability maps that will only be used when you are using that particular weapon set, so think carefully about how you wish to lay them out. They should usually be very similar to your "main" skill tree but might just have different offshoots depending on which weapon type you are using.

The issue seems to stem from some nodes mistakenly staying lit up when you switch between the maps, so you may not have made the connections that you think. It's a little frustrating to need to spend gold to solve this one, but it should never end up being too costly.

