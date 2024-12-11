Where to find Morphine in Escape from Tarkov How to find Morphine for the quest "Painkiller" in Escape from Tarkov.

"Painkiller" is another one of those quests that gets many players stuck early in Escape from Tarkov. Morphine is hard to come by early on, so we’ve compiled a few locations and alternative means to get your hands on them.

How to find Morphine

Pain go away-injector.

There are quite a few locations where you can find Morphine in Escape from Tarkov. Mainly at any spot that spawns medical loot such as the few medical tents found across the Tarkov region, med bags, and scavs. If you want to craft them yourself, you’ll need to rank up Therapist to Level 2 and build a Level 2 Medstation, something most players can’t afford at Level 8 when the quest unlocks.

Crackhouse. If you know, you know.

One of the better places to look for Morphine is Customs. As always, your journey will take you to the construction zone in the center of the map. Here you’ll find the fortress, the large, half-built complex in the middle of it. Inside you’ll find a few medbags and loose medical supplies as well as some medical supply crates on the second floor. To the east, you’ll find the Crackhouse. On the ground floor, you’ll find a medcase and a few duffle bags which are worth sifting through. You can also find loose medical loot on the top floor in the room with the large windows. On the opposite side of the corridor, you can also find the supply room which has a chance of spawning all kinds of loot on the shelves.

Here you'll find medical crates and medbags galore.

If you have medical needs, Woods is the place you should check. The Emercom/Container Base to the east of the lake has a lot of medbags and medical supply crates that usually have at least one thing you’re looking for. Since this is a hotspot for this kind of loot it attracts PMCs and scavs alike. Keep your eyes and ears open when going there, especially now that everyone is trying to get their tripwire grenade kills here.

Converted for the rare LEDX Skin Transilluminator spawns. But you can also find Morphine injectors here.

Interchange is another place you want to check for this kind of medical loot. Right in the center of the Ultra Mall, on the first floor, you’ll find the Mantis store which has been turned into a makeshift sickbay. Here you find a bunch of medical loot and if you have the key, you can head north from here to find Emercom which is also bursting with medical supplies.

Now that you know where to find Morphine, you can move on with your Escape from Tarkov life.