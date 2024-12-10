New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q3 2024 earnings reaction here

We're reacting to GameStop's Q3 2024 earnings report live!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

GameStop (GME) will release its Q3 2024 earnings report at the close of markets today. GameStop no longer holds quarterly earnings calls, but we’ll be live to react to the report in realtime.

Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q4 2023 earnings reaction

Our reaction stream for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings report will go live today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

During the stream, Shacknews CEO, Asif Khan will discuss the results of GameStop’s latest earnings report and the state of the company. Be sure to chime in with any questions or thoughts you may have in the live chat. We’ll be covering all the news from GameStop’s latest quarter right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola