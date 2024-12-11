How to add sockets to your weapons and armor - Path of Exile 2 The power grind is neverending in Path of Exile 2.

Runes are a major factor in growing your power level in Path of Exile 2, and if you want to use them, you need gear with sockets. The stars don't always alight, however, and you won't always get the modifiers you want on gear that has sockets or vice versa. You can add sockets to the gear you like, however.

To add sockets to your gear, you will need Artificer Orbs. These won't start dropping until you get further into the game, so don't worry about them appearing in Act 1. When you get one, all you need to is right-click on it, just like the other orbs, then click on the piece of gear you wish to add a socket to.

You can also make Artificer Orbs from Artificer Shards, which can be obtained by salvaging items with sockets at the Slavage Bench in every major camp. This is the most likely way to get the Artificer Orbs until very late in the game.

Gear can have the following number of sockets:

Body armor items - two sockets

Two-handed weapons - two sockets

Gloves, shoes, headwear, one-handed weapons - one socket

Belt, Rings, Charms, Amulets - none

Don't forget, once you start getting drops with sockets in them, think carefully because it is much better to salvage the ones you don't want than sell them, but you also might want to keep them in your Stash for another character.

