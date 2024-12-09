How to respec in Path of Exile 2 You might have made a mistake, but that doesn't mean you messed up.

Path of Exile 2 is about learning your build, grinding for gear, and working past the stat checks in the early game. It's all designed to get you to understand how the mechanics work, but it also means you'll be committing some passive skill points before you know precisely what is happening. So, how do you respec those points?

How to respec in Path of Exile 2

To respec in Path of Exile 2, you will need to visit a character called the Hooded One. If you would prefer to keep an unspoiled story, it will be very obvious when you can visit him, but if you want more information, read on.

Source: Shacknews

Early in the game, you will need to explore the Grelwood, which is where you will find the Hooded One hanging from a tree. By following the main quests for Renly and Una, you will be able to rescue this strange character, and they will then take up residence in whatever town you are operating from.

You will need to play through the Treacherous Ground, Secrets in the Dark, Sorrow Among Stones, and The Mysterious Shade quests before you will be able to actively respec your character by visiting the Hooded One.

Interact with them, and one of the options will be to "Refund Passives." This will open your passive skill tree, and you can then select which items you wish to refund. However, there will be a gold cost for each node. The good news is that you don't need to refund in chains if you want to alter an attribute point.

You can just click on any of the Attribute nodes and switch the passive skill improvement they give you if that is what you would prefer to do. This is great when you need a small stat change to equip some armor.

Remember, this only works for passive skill points. Your active skills work through the gem and weapon system, not from this skill tree.

For more useful news and guides, be sure to check out our Path of Exile 2 page.