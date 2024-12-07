How to access your supporter pack rewards - Path of Exile 2 Make yourself look nice and fancy for the end of the world.

Path of Exile 2 is here, and action RPG fans are flocking to it. The methodical combat and challenging enemies are proving to be a major draw for many, and if you have bought into the early access, you may be wondering how you get access to your supporter pack rewards.

The good news is that getting access to your rewards is easy; it is just not obvious. Hit M on the keyboard or the menu button on your controller to bring up the main menu screen, then click on the Cosmetics tab. Here, you can assign all of your cosmetics, and you will find your supporter pack options here.

Those options will vary depending on which pack you bought, but you assign skins to your helmet, gloves, armor, pet, weapons, level-up effects, and more. This is also where any further armor or cosmetic purchases will be, and you can mix and match everything from here.

