Shack Chat: What is your favorite Indiana Jones film?

Machine Games has released Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, marking the latest video game appearance of the iconic adventurer. However, for this week's Shack Chat, we're discuss the Indiana Jones movies that stuck with us the most.

Question: What is your favorite Indiana Jones film?

Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Archeologist



Source: Getty Images

I realize that this is the stepchild of the series. Well, at least it was until the last two movies came out, anyway. Still, Temple of Doom holds a place close to my heart, largely because of the dynamic between Indy and Short Round. As a little kid, that resonated with me and as an adult, it warmed my heart to see Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunite a few years ago.

This is arguably the cheesiest of the early Indy movies. I embrace it. I still tell people, "You betrayed Shiva!" It's still my go-to when it comes to Indiana Jones movies.

The Last Crusade - TJ Denzer Chose Wisely

When I think of most of the things I like about Indiana Jones, The Last Crusade encompasses most of them. There’s so much good about that film, from the Nazi fighting, to Sean Connery putting on a great performance as Indy’s dad, to the Holy Grail temple and its puzzles. Most folks remember the chalice scene where the guy drinks from the wrong cup, but I really liked the puzzles and action that led to that moment as well. It’s a really good adventure and the more I look at it, the more I realize most of my childhood memories of Indiana Jones come from that movie.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO - was alive when the movie was released

While I truly enjoy all of the films in the original Indiana Jones trilogy, I have to say that Temple of Doom remains my personal favorite. The action scenes and the even more graphic heart being ripped out of a dude’s chest scene have done irreparable damage to my psyche that is felt to this very day.

Temple of Doom - Bill Lavoy, Woodworker Extraordinaire

Temple of Doom holds a special place in my heart not because of the movie, but because I recall visiting my grandmother and having it on VHS, which I would watch over and over. I must have watched that movie 100 times, and it stands out for reasons other than the quality of the film.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark - Sam Chandler, Museum Curator

You can’t really look past the original Indiana Jones film. It does a tremendous job at setting up the entire universe, the idea of a professor going on dangerous adventures, and plots that twist and wind the world over. I think it still holds up today, and I might have to rewatch it before playing the new Indy game.

Kingdom of the Crystal Skull - Donovan Erskine

I've actually never seen an Indiana Jones movie, but I've heard nothing but praise for this one, so it's my pick! I love Spielberg, and I remember this entry being the talk of the town when I was a young lad. Every frame I've seen from this movie looks like something out of an art piece.

Raiders of the Lost Ark - Steve Tyminski, Movies Guy!



Source: Lucasfilm

What is my favorite Indiana Jones Movie? I haven’t seen the newer, more modern Indiana Jones movies. However, I have seen the classic movies that made the series cool. I think for this question, I’m going with Raiders of the Lost Ark. It has to be because of the scene with the boulder where Indy is running for his life to get out of the cave. I think we’ve all imitated that scene where we trade the idol for something of equal weight. That scene is one of the best in movies and makes Raiders of the Lost Ark my favorite Indiana Jones movie.

Those are our favorite Indiana Jones movies, what are yours? And do you plan on playing Indiana Jones and The Great Circle this weekend? Let us know!