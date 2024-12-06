An unexpected disconnection occurred, explained - Path of Exile 2 Are you trying to dive headlong into the wicked world of Path of Exile 2?

With Path of Exile 2 sitting so temptingly in your game library, you just couldn't resist the urge to hit the play button, could you? Don't worry. I know how excited you are, but sadly, we have both been blocked by the same error, "An unexpected disconnection occurred."

To put it simply, the servers are not up and running yet! A simple explanation caused by an issue you may not have been aware of. Grinding Gear Games has opted to do a little bit more housekeeping before opening the floodgates, as this small delay should lead to much smoother sailing for us all when the game goes live.

We're doing some last minute database upgrades to try help handle the overwhelming amount of Exiles getting ready to LOGIN to Path of Exile 2. We're trying to get this done ASAP, but it may cause a short delay in the servers going live. — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) December 6, 2024

The devs are doing some database upgrades to "try to help handle the overwhelming amount" of players who are eager to dive in and start the grind for power.

So, stay patient as the team has not left an exact time as to when we can expect to get in, but if you keep an eye on their socials, they will almost certainly let us all know.

