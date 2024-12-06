New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

An unexpected disconnection occurred, explained - Path of Exile 2

Are you trying to dive headlong into the wicked world of Path of Exile 2?

Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Grinding Gear Games
1

With Path of Exile 2 sitting so temptingly in your game library, you just couldn't resist the urge to hit the play button, could you? Don't worry. I know how excited you are, but sadly, we have both been blocked by the same error, "An unexpected disconnection occurred."

To put it simply, the servers are not up and running yet! A simple explanation caused by an issue you may not have been aware of. Grinding Gear Games has opted to do a little bit more housekeeping before opening the floodgates, as this small delay should lead to much smoother sailing for us all when the game goes live.

The devs are doing some database upgrades to "try to help handle the overwhelming amount" of players who are eager to dive in and start the grind for power.

So, stay patient as the team has not left an exact time as to when we can expect to get in, but if you keep an eye on their socials, they will almost certainly let us all know. 

For more useful news and guides, be sure to check out our Path of Exile 2 page. If you are killing time while you wait for the servers to come up, I would suggest reading a very well-written feature about Path of Exile 2 by the talented Lucas White.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

