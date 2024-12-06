ShackStream: Becoming heroes in Marvel Rivals Marvel Rivals is finally here! Come earn some Twitch Drops and discuss the latest hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals has finally arrived! We're jumping into the new hero shooter to give it a fair shake and see how it stacks up to the competition. Come join and share your opinion, and earn some Twitch Drops in the process!

Our Marvel Rivals stream will go live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Thanks for tuning in, and let us know if you'd like to see more Marvel Rivals livestreams here on Shacknews.