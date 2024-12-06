New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Becoming heroes in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is finally here! Come earn some Twitch Drops and discuss the latest hero shooter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
1

Marvel Rivals has finally arrived! We're jumping into the new hero shooter to give it a fair shake and see how it stacks up to the competition. Come join and share your opinion, and earn some Twitch Drops in the process!

ShackStream: Becoming heroes in Marvel Rivals

Our Marvel Rivals stream will go live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel

Thanks for tuning in, and let us know if you'd like to see more Marvel Rivals livestreams here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola