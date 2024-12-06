A Free Spirit mystery guide - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle With one of the Vatican cats gone missing, we'll need to track it down before it uses up too many lives.

It seems that the Vatican has plenty of cats, but one particular feline is causing some concern. Signor Smushki, a black and white cat, has gone missing, and Father Bianchi would like some help tracking down his dear friend. This is where you can find him.

Source: Shacknews

The Free Spirit mystery can be found in the Vatican, at a message board just across the street from the Tower of Nicholas V, which you will end up exploring during the story. You can only get here after your initial visit to the post office to get the camera, as before that, the place was blocked off by guards.



Grab the hand-drawn picture of the cat to start the mission, then turn around and walk up the main street toward the pharmacy. Keep going up the main street, through the large wooden gates, and you will see a metal gate on the right side that leads into a garden. You can see the exact location shown on the map above.



Go into the garden and walk down the right side, where you will find some scaffolding. Climb it, past the brown cat, all the way to the roof. Once there, turn right and walk to the end of the roof, then turn right again. This will bring you to Signor Smushki, who is enjoying the sun and likely waiting for some birds to appear so he can have a snack, the cheeky devil.

Take a picture of him, then head back to the notice board and hang the picture to let our worried Father Bianchi know where he is.

