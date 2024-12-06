How to get the code for locked box in the cellar in A Savage Discovery - Indiana Jones and the Great Yet another locked chest containing some choice rewards.

The Savage Discovery mission will have you chasing a piece of an old artifact, saving a young British chap, investigating a dig site, and, more importantly, finding the code for a locked chest that contains a valuable skill book. Once you get the Cellar Key from Guiseppe and make your way to "3 v.d. Pellegrino", you will find yourself in need of a code.

The lock box can be found on the left side of the room, with a sigil beside it that you can take a picture of for Father Antonio. While the chest does need a code, the good news here is that the code can be found on a note from the guard who interrupted your sleuthing. Check his body, if you haven't already done so, for the "Lockbox Note." If you already picked it up, it will be in the Field Notes section of your journal.

The clue is "November, last year." The game takes place in 1937, so last year will be 1936. November is the eleventh month, and we know we need four digits for the code. So, the cellar lock box code is 1136. Enter this into the lock, and you will find a copy of the Street Scrapper 1 skill book inside.

The Street Scrapper 1 skill gives you increased damage with both one and two-handed weapons, which is a really solid option for those larger brawls.

